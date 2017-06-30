Manchester City have reportedly started talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a possible deal to sign Kyle Walker this summer.

The Citizens have been linked with the 27-year-old throughout the summer after he fell out with Spurs head-coach Mauricio Pochettino towards the end of previous season.

The Daily Mirror reports that The Lilywhites will not accept any bids less than £50 million for the England international, who still has two years left on his contract.

The right-back is a well known target for City boss Pep Guardiola, who wants to bolster his options at full-back, but that price could be an issue for the Sky Blues.

Tottenham could use some of those money to bring in another defender in order to provide immense depth for their both the Premier League and the Champions League campaign next season.

Walker joined the north Londoners in 2009 and has since gone on to make 228 appearances for the club.

