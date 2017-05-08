Manchester City have reportedly prepared a £50m bid to lure Juventus defender Alex Sandro to Etihad Stadium, according to The Mirror.

City boss Pep Guardiola tried to secure the signature of the 26-year-old last year but it was turned down by the Italian champions.

The report claims that the Citizens are reignite their interest for the Brazilian ace this summer with a massive bid that the Old Lady supposedly find hard to turn down.

Sandro joined the Bianconeri from Portuguese club Porto for £23m in 2015 and has made 71 appearances for the Serie A giants.

Comments

comments