Although football has been played in England since the 19th century, it wasn’t until 1992 when the Premier League was formed and slowly became a global sensation. With viewers from every corner of the globe almost everything linked to football, such as the fa cup betting market, has been affected in a positive way. With the past 25 seasons being televised and well documented, fans are able to research the history of the Premier League in depth. How much do you know? Take the test to find out!

Comments

comments