Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has committed his long-term future to the French champions by signing a new three-year contract, which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that @ECavaniOfficial has signed a new contract with the club through June 2020 #Cavani2020 pic.twitter.com/B8tn4Uo3F6 — PSG English (@PSG_English) April 25, 2017

The Uruguay international, who has scored 44 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, has enjoyed plenty of success since joining the club ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

“I am very happy to extend my contract and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain,” the 30-year-old told the official PSG website.

“As I have always stated, it was always my clear intention to continue playing for Paris, its supporters and all the staff at the club to make it one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I am convinced that the club has the potential to attain all its objectives. Together, we will be more and more ambitious in the coming seasons.”

Cavani’s previous deal was valid until the summer of 2018, and the development lays speculation surrounding the veteran’s future to rest, with reports linking him with Premier League.

