Report: Man city line up Aguero replacement
Manchester City have allegedly lined up Borussia Dortmund’s free-scoring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, according to The Sun.
REGIONAL PAPER TALK: Man City to go ‘all-out’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? See here: https://t.co/ppjjEqhKDg pic.twitter.com/rswHLwMDel
— Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) March 9, 2017
The Argentine hinted that he could leave the Sky Blues in the summer after the Brazilian’s Gabriel Jesus took his first-team place since January.
Aubameyang has been emerged as an potential signing for City boss Pep Guardiola should Aguero depart Etihad Stadium, with an offer of £40m set aside in that case.
Aguero has scored 23 times in 32 appearances this season, while Aubameyang has scored 21 goals for the Bundesliga outfit so far this term.