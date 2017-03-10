Manchester City have allegedly lined up Borussia Dortmund’s free-scoring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, according to The Sun.

REGIONAL PAPER TALK: Man City to go ‘all-out’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? See here: https://t.co/ppjjEqhKDg pic.twitter.com/rswHLwMDel — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) March 9, 2017

The Argentine hinted that he could leave the Sky Blues in the summer after the Brazilian’s Gabriel Jesus took his first-team place since January.

Aubameyang has been emerged as an potential signing for City boss Pep Guardiola should Aguero depart Etihad Stadium, with an offer of £40m set aside in that case.

Aguero has scored 23 times in 32 appearances this season, while Aubameyang has scored 21 goals for the Bundesliga outfit so far this term.

