Barcelona are lining up a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria, according to the French outlet Le 10 Sport.

The Argentine international is in his second season with the Ligue 1 champions after joining from Manchester United in August 2015.

The report suggest, the Catalans were impressed by the 29-year-old midfielders’s displays in club’s 4-0 first-leg win when the two encountered in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The report adds, the Blaugrana management have already approached Di Maria’s representatives over a potential summer switch to the Camp Nou, while the playmaker himself is said to have impressed to the idea of playing alongside country-men Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan both are believed to be keen on Di Maria’s services should the Parisians decide to off-load the player.

