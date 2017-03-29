Everton are weighing up a summer move for MLS striker Cyle Larin as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun.

The Belgium forward is expected to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season after admitting that he will not sign a new deal as he looks for a club that will help him “win titles and trophies”.

The report claims that, Everton are preparing a summer move for 21-year-old Cyle Larin, who plays for Orlando City in the Major League Soccer. The report adds, the Toffees have sent their scouts to watch him in action twice this season.

The Canadian has scored 14 goals in 32 appearances last season and has been consistent this term, scoring thrice in his first two games.

Larin is expected to cost around £2m, and has also been tracked by the Championship outfit Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

