Arsenal are considering a £25m bid for Barcelona attacker Arda Turan, as a direct replacement for Mesut Ozil, The Times claims.

Turan, 30, who arrived at Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in 2015, has emerged as a potential £25m target for the north Londoners.

The Turkish international has struggled at times to make into the first team at the Spanish champions after finding himself in and out of the playing elevan this season.

Turan has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for Barca so far this term, and – Here is how Arsenal supporters react about it on Twitter..

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

