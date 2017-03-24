Arsenal are considering a £25m bid for Barcelona attacker Arda Turan, as a direct replacement for Mesut Ozil, The Times claims.

Turan, 30, who arrived at Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in 2015, has emerged as a potential £25m target for the north Londoners.

The Turkish international has struggled at times to make into the first team at the Spanish champions after finding himself in and out of the playing elevan this season.

Turan has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for Barca so far this term, and – Here is how Arsenal supporters react about it on Twitter..

Ya, 30 yr old Arda Turan is the guy to replace Ozil. Please. — Sántï (@goonersanti) March 23, 2017

Arda Turan can replace Ramsey but not Ozil #WengerOut #AFC — The Arsenal (@KYEkye45) March 23, 2017

So the rumour is turan in ozil out

????????????

Can’t wait for the summer — reece j…. (@Xhakasleftpeg) March 23, 2017

So we’re gonna let ozil and Alexis go and sign some bum like Arda Turan ???????????? great plan — Liam Partridge (@LiamPartridge) March 23, 2017

You’re gonna have a team that replaces Mesut Ozil with Turan and think you can win the prem? Madness — gf haver (@chrismogaku) March 23, 2017

If Arsenal get Arda Turan to replace Ozil and Alexis Sanchez it’ll be worse than when Liverpool replaced Xabi Alonso with Alberto Aquilani. — Yousef Teclab (@yousef738) March 23, 2017

Turan to replace ozil? That’s inspiring ???? — Jake Rosen (@jakerosen123) March 23, 2017

