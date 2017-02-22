Real Madrid playmaker Isco is reportedly considering his options at the Bernabeu as the 24-year-old is concerned at not starting enough games for the European Champions.

Isco’s deal expires next year which means Los Blancos will have to sell him at the end of the season – if he does not commit himself to the club.

Spurs set to move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer https://t.co/DUMEe9B4cw pic.twitter.com/LlCgRBOP9R — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 21, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for the Spaniard this summer with the attacking midfielder finally ready to quit the La Liga giants.

Earlier this week the player admitted he is weighing up his future away from the Bernabeu. He told beIN SPORTS: “I’m calm. What worries me is to have minutes. A player’s career is small.

“I’m happy here and would stay many more years. From now until the end of the season, we will make a decision. It is my future at stake.

After growing tired of a lack of first-team opportunities, Isco seems unhappy with his playing time, started 11 of 21 La Liga appearances and only one in the Champions League this campaign.

Comments

comments