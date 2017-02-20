Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing the Atalanta BC full-back Andrea Conti after sending scouts to watch him in action.

The Italian defender, who has previously spent his loan spell with lower-league sides Perugia and Virtus Lanciano, scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Crotone on Saturday.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Blues have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old right-back throughout the season, and manager Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his backline during the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that the defender, who is regular for the Serie A outfit this term, is available somewhere around in the region of £12.8m.

Comments

comments