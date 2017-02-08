Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has emerged as a summer target for Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to Yahoo Sport.

The England international has fallen out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho’s lineup, has made just seven league appearances this season.

Shaw, 21, who joined United in a £30 million deal from Southampton in 2014 – leaves his future in doubt ahead of the summer transfer window, with Spurs are reportedly willing to offer him a way out at the end of season.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino worked with Shaw at Southampton and the Argentine boss remains a huge admirer of the defender.

Shaw needs to bounce back into regular game if he wants to remain part of England’s squad and the chance of playing first-team football at White Hart Lane could appeals to him.

He is currently under contract with the Red Devils until 2018.

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

England, English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham