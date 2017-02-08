Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has emerged as a summer target for Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to Yahoo Sport.

The England international has fallen out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho’s lineup, has made just seven league appearances this season.

Shaw, 21, who joined United in a £30 million deal from Southampton in 2014 – leaves his future in doubt ahead of the summer transfer window, with Spurs are reportedly willing to offer him a way out at the end of season.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino worked with Shaw at Southampton and the Argentine boss remains a huge admirer of the defender.

Shaw needs to bounce back into regular game if he wants to remain part of England’s squad and the chance of playing first-team football at White Hart Lane could appeals to him.

He is currently under contract with the Red Devils until 2018.

