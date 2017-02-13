Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly lining up a shock move for Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez this summer.

The Reds’ squad has been criticised in recent weeks during a torrid performance by the Merseyside outfit, falling 10 points behind Premier league leaders Chelsea.

It is sure that Klopp will be in the window for a number of new additions at the end of the season, the German boss wants individuals with Premier League experience to boost his struggling squad.

As per Tuttosport, Ramirez’s playing style in a number of attacking positions has attracted Klopp and the unsettled 26-year-old could make a move to Anfield when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan was heavily linked with a move to current champions Leicester City in January, but ultimately remained at the Riverside Stadium.

