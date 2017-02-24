After weeks of rumours Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has confirmed, he is staying with The Red Devils.

The England captain has been heavily linked with a move away to the super-rich league in China but now the 31-year-old attacker has ended all the speculation of a transfer from the Old Trafford giants.

The veteran striker, who hasn’t started a league match for the Red Devils since December, has seen his role faded under the Jose Mourinho this season.

Man United fans took to Twitter to react to Rooney’s decision to sticking around..!

rooney says he’s not moving to China, China move was pointless for him anyways! — David Kamore (@k_moreh) February 23, 2017

Really hope Rooney stays, would hate to see a club legend go out that way⚽???? — Matty Messenger (@Matty_Messenger) February 23, 2017

Wayne Rooney has so much more to offer in this league or in Europe, it would be a travesty if he went to China — michael waine (@michaelbrucew1) February 23, 2017

Not surprised by the Rooney announcement thourght he would stay but I can see him going in the summer #MUFC #Rooney — Michael Grew (@MichaelG42) February 23, 2017

Would have been nice if Rooney had gone this month but never mind. He’s finished and Jose knows it, thats all that matters. #MUFC — ZippyPenguin (@Zippy_Penguin) February 23, 2017

I want Rooney to spend the rest of his career at #mufc — Daddy T (@Daddy_Taffy) February 23, 2017

Good news that rooney is staying needed to help squad depth should be played at ST not CAM — timboturn (@timboturn) February 23, 2017

Nice to see Rooney turning down the money from China. Although don’t think it will be long till he leaves — caolan (@caolancrampsie) February 23, 2017

Rooney staying…???????????? Has to win the league as captain nxt season — Pogbahimovic (@07mwas) February 23, 2017

Oh I do hope Rooney doesn’t bother with China, would love to see him do bits for another prem team. Top player. Does love cash tho. — Jamie Luis Ford (@jamieluis34) February 23, 2017

