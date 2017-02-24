Fans delighted with Rooney’s decision to stay at Old Trafford
After weeks of rumours Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has confirmed, he is staying with The Red Devils.
The England captain has been heavily linked with a move away to the super-rich league in China but now the 31-year-old attacker has ended all the speculation of a transfer from the Old Trafford giants.
The veteran striker, who hasn’t started a league match for the Red Devils since December, has seen his role faded under the Jose Mourinho this season.
Man United fans took to Twitter to react to Rooney’s decision to sticking around..!
rooney says he’s not moving to China, China move was pointless for him anyways!
— David Kamore (@k_moreh) February 23, 2017