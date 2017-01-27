West Bromwich Albion are reportedly monitoring Chelsea’s out-of-favour defender Branislav Ivanovic’s situation and could be ready to make a loan bid for the Serbian, but face tough competition from Everton and Zenit St Petersburg.

West Brom eye loan swoop for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic amid interest from Zenit and Everton https://t.co/r5gZbZFBdD pic.twitter.com/OXuZa35kf2 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 26, 2017

The 32-year-old, who is struggling to make Antonio Conte’s Blues squad is open to look somewhere else. He is believed to stay close to London for family commitments and could manage to the west Midlands.

Ivanovic’s contract expires in the summer and West Brom Albion have looked at making a loan bid for the centre-back for the rest of the season.

Ivanovic has played 15 times for the Blues this season and played the full 90-minutes against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

