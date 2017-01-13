Everton have finally completed the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

The France international has joined the Merseyside outfit on a fee that could reach £24m, almost the Red Devils paid for him from Southampton in 2015.

Schneiderlin, 29, had struggled to find his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans this season, has played only 11 minutes in the Premier League this season.

For United it’s a very good move indeed for a player who is surplus to requirements and for the Toffees too, this could be a good deal.

The defensive midfielder is one of the most consistent over the last five seasons and he should add some goals in the middle of the park.

The transfer has intrigued fans from all over the country and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts..

