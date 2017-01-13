Everton have finally completed the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

The France international has joined the Merseyside outfit on a fee that could reach £24m, almost the Red Devils paid for him from Southampton in 2015.

Schneiderlin, 29, had struggled to find his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans this season, has played only 11 minutes in the Premier League this season.

For United it’s a very good move indeed for a player who is surplus to requirements and for the Toffees too, this could be a good deal.

The defensive midfielder is one of the most consistent over the last five seasons and he should add some goals in the middle of the park.

The transfer has intrigued fans from all over the country and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts..

No doubt #Schneiderlin would be back to his best at Everton

He would be great addition for them

Wish him the best for his future — ARSH @¥üъ (@ladducool) January 13, 2017

Think Man Utd could have a made a mistake letting Schneiderlin go, never got a fair chance. Will prove a great signing for Everton I’m sure — Aaron Braithwaite (@azzab10) January 13, 2017

Morgan Schneiderlin is still a very good player. Perhaps he didn’t show it a lot for Man Utd, but when playing for Everton, he’ll return. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 12, 2017

Mourinho getting the exact fee of £24m for Morgan Schneiderlin is brilliant. LvG let Hernandez, Welbeck and RvP all together leave for less. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 10, 2017

Schneiderlin a great signing for #EFC. He’s brilliant, and a pairing of him and Idrissa Gueye is the type that thrives in Koeman’s system. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) January 12, 2017

Schneiderlin alongside Idrissa Gueye could become a brilliant partnership in the middle for Everton, gutted to see him leave United — Daniel (@DannySenior) January 12, 2017

Delighted with the Schneiderlin transfer! He will do great things with us, I’m sure. Well done, Everton! #WelcomeMorgan #EFC ????⚽️ — Latz (@Latzrex) January 12, 2017

Delighted with the signing of #Schneiderlin – real quality and the first of many. Now to clear out the dead wood. Welcome Morgan. #efc pic.twitter.com/IrqoMI3MGI — Kev B (@KB3471) January 12, 2017

