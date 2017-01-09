Southampton keen on Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho?
Southampton have reportedly identified their January transfer target in the form of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.
According to the Mirror, the Saints are desperate to sign the Frenchman as a potential replacement for Jose Fonte, who lodged a transfer request.
Claude Puel’s side are said to face stiff competition from West Ham United, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion for the 26-year-old’s services.
Sakho has not made a senior appearance for the Merseyside outfit this season, with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Lucas lying ahead of him in the pecking order.