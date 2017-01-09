Southampton have reportedly identified their January transfer target in the form of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

According to the Mirror, the Saints are desperate to sign the Frenchman as a potential replacement for Jose Fonte, who lodged a transfer request.

Claude Puel’s side are said to face stiff competition from West Ham United, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion for the 26-year-old’s services.

Sakho has not made a senior appearance for the Merseyside outfit this season, with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Lucas lying ahead of him in the pecking order.

