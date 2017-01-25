Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in making a £11m move for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M’Vila.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce is working hard to bring in a number of players before the closure of the January transfer window, with discussions over Patrick van Aanholt, Carl Jenkinson, Patrice Evra and Christopher Samba are understood to be ongoing.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Eagles have now set his eyes on signing the Frenchman, who impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season.

The 26-year-old playmaker signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Rubin Kazan on Boxing Day, but Allardyce has made up his mind and will launch a bid to lure M’Vila back to Premier League club for £11m.

