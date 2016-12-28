The Premier League quartet with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Bundesliga midfielder Julian Brandt, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League clubs were all in attendance to scout the Bayer Leverkusen attacker against FC Koln during last week’s 1-1 draw.

The Germany international, who has earned four international caps for his nation, has scored three times and provided six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for the BayArena outfit so far this season.

The 20-year-old, who joined Leverkusen from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg back in 2014, has scored 19 goals in 115 games overall for the club.

Brandt worth is said to be at around £13.6m.

