The Premier League quartet with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Bundesliga midfielder Julian Brandt, according to the Daily Mail.
The Premier League clubs were all in attendance to scout the Bayer Leverkusen attacker against FC Koln during last week’s 1-1 draw.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering an approach for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to The Daily Mail.
Spurs have been keen admirers of the England international, having had three bids rejected in the past. Their initial £12 million offer was quoted as “ridiculous” by Palace chairman Steve Parish and another two more bids worth £18m rejected.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took some pressure off his shoulders when his side beat Arsenal 2-1 last weekend, a result which saw City leapfrog the Gunners in the Premier League table. The afternoon started badly for the hosts as Theo Walcott gave Arsenal the early lead after just five minutes when he converted a superbly timed Alexis Sanchez pass into the back of the net.